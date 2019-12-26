Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s stock price shot up 10.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.66, 3,701,052 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,791,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 295,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advaxis by 3,547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,480,260 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

