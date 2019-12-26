Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. National Securities started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. Agilysys has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $29.29.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Agilysys by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Agilysys by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

