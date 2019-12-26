AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Fundamental Research

AgraFlora Organics International (OTCMKTS:AGFAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.38 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 309.92% from the stock’s current price.

AGFAF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.64.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. AgraFlora Organics International Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

