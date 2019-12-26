Allergan (NYSE:AGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $192.27

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $192.27 and last traded at $192.13, with a volume of 185170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 221,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 43.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allergan by 26.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

