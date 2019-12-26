Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,750.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 273,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 129,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

