AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.20

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 13571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

Get AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.