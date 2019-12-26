Altair Resources (CVE:AVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Altair Resources Inc (CVE:AVX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 285000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Altair Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Altair Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $197,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Altair Resources Company Profile (CVE:AVX)

Altair Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, lead, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Pan American and Prince mines; and the Caselton concentrator in the Pioche district, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.