Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALTM. Credit Suisse Group cut Altus Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Altus Midstream stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.46.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 20,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

