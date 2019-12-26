Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Trading Up 6.5%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.30, 115,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 103,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ameri by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameri by 819.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 152,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameri during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

