Amino Network One Day Volume Reaches $617,091.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $617,091.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.48 or 0.05922228 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001885 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024004 BTC.

About Amino Network

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,798,032 tokens.

Amino Network's official website is www.amino.world.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

