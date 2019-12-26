Analysts Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post sales of $72.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.89 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $57.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $284.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.70 million to $284.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $346.76 million, with estimates ranging from $338.20 million to $357.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.47 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $430,800.00. Also, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,303 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 169,263 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

