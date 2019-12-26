Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $999.70 million. Camping World posted sales of $982.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 585,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,640,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,108,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 2,437.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 1,329,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,395,000 after buying an additional 42,828 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Camping World by 49.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camping World by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CWH opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

