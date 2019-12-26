Analysts Expect EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will post $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream posted sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year sales of $6.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.32.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21,575.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,994,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,204,000 after buying an additional 13,929,922 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 37.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,335,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,352,000 after buying an additional 8,578,208 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,887,000 after buying an additional 2,919,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,391,000 after buying an additional 2,362,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,915,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.24. 77,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,601. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.21, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.94. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

