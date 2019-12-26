Analysts Expect OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) will report earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ONCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,023. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

