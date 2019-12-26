Analysts Expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Westrock posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 5,977.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,566,000 after buying an additional 1,640,518 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after buying an additional 799,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,931,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,922,000 after buying an additional 663,154 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westrock by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,134,000 after buying an additional 482,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

WRK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $42.77. 40,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,482. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. Westrock has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $43.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

