Analysts Set Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Price Target at $19.44

Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.44.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 42,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. BOX has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.34% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $53,148.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 255,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 74.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in BOX by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

