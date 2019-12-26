Analysts Set Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Target Price at $6.10

Shares of Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 65,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $266,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,126 shares of company stock worth $1,326,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 276,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Elevate Credit by 30.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 188,747 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth $319,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 98.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Elevate Credit by 29.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 141,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $197.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Elevate Credit’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.