Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT at $63.67

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTIOF. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NTIOF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

