Analyzing FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG) and Cara Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) and FutureWorld (OTCMKTS:FWDG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and FutureWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics -470.70% -70.35% -50.80% FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cara Therapeutics and FutureWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics $13.47 million 50.46 -$74.01 million ($2.06) -8.24 FutureWorld N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FutureWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cara Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Cara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cara Therapeutics has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureWorld has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cara Therapeutics and FutureWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 FutureWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.68%.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics beats FutureWorld on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells. Its lead product candidate includes KORSUVA (CR845/ difelikefalin) injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) associated pruritus undergoing hemodialysis, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of dialysis patients suffering from chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus. The company is also developing Oral KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pruritus in stage III-V CKD patients; and in Phase I clinical trial for treating pruritus chronic liver disease. In addition, it is developing CR845/difelikefalin Injection, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute post-operative pain; and Oral CR845/difelikefalin that has completed Phase IIb for treating chronic pain, as well as CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845/difelikefalin in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

FutureWorld Company Profile

FutureWorld Corp., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp/cannabis products, services, and technologies worldwide. The company provides smart sensor technology, communication network, surveillance security, data analysis for smart cultivation, and consultation for the industrial hemp and legal medicinal marijuana. It offers personal and professional tetrahydrocannabinoil and Cannabidiol test kits; pharmaceutical grade CBD oil solutions; URVape vaporizer pens, which are oil vaporizers for the e-cigarette, cannabis, and herbal vaping industry; CaNNaLyTiX, a dashboard controller system that allows various computer systems to be integrated throughout a cultivator's infrastructures; CaNNaTRAK, the barcode and RFID tracking systems for keeping seed to sale tracking of hemp/cannabis; and SPIDer (secure perimeter intrusion detection network), a system to meet the needs of theft and malicious attacks. The company also provides SmartSense, which offers wireless security and smart sensor mesh network for precision agriculture, irrigation systems, and greenhouses for the hemp industry; SmartNergy that offers tools to analyze various aspects of a cultivator's energy usage; and CaNNaBoX machine, which operates with the swipe of a card to verify identity, age, and prescription information of a medical marijuana patient before releasing measured packages of marijuana. Its target customers include consumers via Internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, affiliate sales, and master distributors. The company was formerly known as FutureWorld Energy, Inc. and changed its name to FutureWorld Corp. in June 2014. FutureWorld Corp. was founded in 2002 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

