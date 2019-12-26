AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,378,854 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $309,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,271 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,246,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 899.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 1,348,702 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2,871.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,363,033 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after buying an additional 1,317,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.