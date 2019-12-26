Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Apollo Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

