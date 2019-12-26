Applied Materials (AMAT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) recently:

12/24/2019 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/20/2019 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

12/18/2019 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

11/27/2019 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/22/2019 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

11/21/2019 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2019 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/15/2019 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $55.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Applied Materials had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/15/2019 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

11/15/2019 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

11/12/2019 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

10/29/2019 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is benefiting from increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in IoT, communications, automotive, power and image sensor solutions. Solid momentum in the United States and Taiwan is a positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is aiding the company in gaining traction in DRAM and NAND. It remains positive about price elasticity of NAND, which is expected to bolster NAND customer spending. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters. However, market uncertainties remain. Softness in semiconductor and display markets on account of slowdown in memory and display customers’ spending is a major concern. The stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.29. 1,165,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,929. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Applied Materials by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

