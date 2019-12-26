AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $27.10 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WAAS. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James cut shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAAS opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AquaVenture has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. AquaVenture’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AquaVenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AquaVenture by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AquaVenture by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in AquaVenture by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.