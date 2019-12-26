Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arch Coal, Inc. is a natural resource company. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal, used to manufacture steel and generate electricity. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah and Texas. Arch Coal, Inc. is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

Shares of ARCH opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $68.63 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $619.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.40 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Eaves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $125,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,370.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,330 shares of company stock valued at $352,425. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arch Coal by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 269.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 8.9% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

