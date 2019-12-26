Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NYSE ANET traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $204.82. 9,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,660. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $473,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $272,122.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,846.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,315 shares of company stock worth $8,782,100 over the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

