Arqma Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market capitalization of $19,871.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.01749509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.88 or 0.02590239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00554106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00633362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00058835 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00021721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00386150 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 8,931,863 coins and its circulating supply is 2,887,320 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

