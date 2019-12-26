Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sets New 12-Month High at $135.28

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.28 and last traded at $135.28, with a volume of 5885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average is $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 192.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 107,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.