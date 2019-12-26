Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Trading Up 5.3%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.79, approximately 481,673 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 670,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

The company has a market cap of $897.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $47,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,552.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

