Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atrion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $757.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.14. Atrion has a one year low of $675.34 and a one year high of $948.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $778.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 23.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

In other Atrion news, Chairman Emile A. Battat bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,026,846.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Atrion in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

