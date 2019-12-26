ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Sells C$324,622.50 in Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total transaction of C$324,622.50.

ATA opened at C$21.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.91 and a 1 year high of C$22.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.64.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$341.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$318.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.