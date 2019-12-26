ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.59, approximately 1,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATSAF)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

