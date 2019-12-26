Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Aura Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.27. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 6,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

Aura Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUSI)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines. The company offers patented mobile power solutions, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. It also sells its developed and patented force electromagnetic linear actuators.

