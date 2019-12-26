Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Trading Up 33.3%

Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 300,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 249% from the average session volume of 85,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Aurcrest Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

