Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.28. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Axon Enterprise.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares in the company, valued at $48,761,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $268,002.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $2,164,010 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 145.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.