Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $105.77. 17,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,318. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.79 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

