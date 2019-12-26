B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.07

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 1573061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Scotiabank set a $5.30 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in B2Gold by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,481,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,224 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 52.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,933 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 55.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,440,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,184 shares during the period.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

