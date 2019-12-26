Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

BBVA opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

