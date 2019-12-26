Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of BSMX opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,445,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,726 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at about $33,197,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 359.9% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 2,321,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,038 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 218,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 360.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,773,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

