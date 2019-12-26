Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.95

Shares of Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and traded as low as $39.84. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 176 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $898.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.43 million. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim Ltd will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

