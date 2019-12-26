Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMRC. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of BMRC opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $631.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $71,741.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,523.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $831,505. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

