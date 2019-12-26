Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

