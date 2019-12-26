Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 691.75 ($9.10).

Several brokerages recently commented on BDEV. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.47) price target (up previously from GBX 650 ($8.55)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 648 ($8.52) price target on the stock.

LON BDEV traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 743.60 ($9.78). The stock had a trading volume of 380,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,000. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 776.40 ($10.21). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 680.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 635.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 23,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total transaction of £160,197 ($210,730.07).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

