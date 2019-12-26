Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Shares Up 1.4%

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43, approximately 36,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,554,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $787.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.60.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $321.63 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 611,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,037,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,252,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.