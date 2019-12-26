BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.69, 68,597 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,625,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBAR shares. ValuEngine raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.70. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $348.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

