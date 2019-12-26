Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.15, but opened at $16.70. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 5,696,264 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

