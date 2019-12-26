BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Down 4.1%

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23, 2,223 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 23,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,365,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S accounts for about 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 106.69% of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BENITEC BIOPHAR/S

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

