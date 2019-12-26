BidaskClub Downgrades Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Strong Sell

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.85.

Shares of CAKE opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $159,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 38.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

