BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.15

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 795576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDSI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $636.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 580,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,472.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $155,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,284,967 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,499. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 605,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 240,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,019.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 169,757 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

