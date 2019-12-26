Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Buy Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Shares of BHVN opened at $55.42 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $36,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $36,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $351,253.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,023 shares of company stock worth $1,882,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 544,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 80,096 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 121.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

