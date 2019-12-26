Bitblocks (BBK) Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $51,639.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062207 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00083994 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000816 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,354.35 or 0.99919073 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 215,665,939 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

